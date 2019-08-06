SEMMES,Ala.(WALA)-- A scary time for parents and students on the first day back to school.
Moments after a call went out informing parents of a practice drill that drill turned into the real thing, after a bomb threat was made, turning the drill into an actual lock down.
Mobile County Sheriff's officials think a 17-year-old suspected of making the threats at Mary G. Montgomery High School made three separate calls Tuesday morning.
More than a dozen deputies responded to the school within two to three minutes.
"While we were on scene at the school he called the school and made more threats," said Capt. Shane Stringer with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
No bombs were found at the school.
"After a short period of time we were unable to find any devices and deemed the area safe."
Officials say the teen does not attend MGM and is not a student of any school in the Mobile County Public School System.
Both the sheriff's office and Mobile County Public School officials say they take any threats seriously.
"This is a terroristic threat. It's very important that the teenagers understand what they're doing because this could be life changing, if they're charged or arrested, especially if they're charged as an adult."
People in the area thinking of the kids who had to start the school year off this way.
"Something like that and your kids are in school, it's scary."
"Not the first day, kids don't wanna go to school."
If the teen is arrested there is the question of whether he would be charged as an adult.
Deputies are also working to see if other people were involved.
School district officials thank the sheriff's office for acting as quickly as they did.
