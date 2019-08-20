MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Twenty-year-old Andrew Lee Mitchell, who is accused of firing shots at Mobile police officers earlier this month, pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Tuesday morning.
A second suspect, Johnny Vail, was also apprehended in the incident -- a shootout Aug. 8 with Mobile Police Department officers in the area of South Ann Street, in the RV Taylor community.
No law enforcement officers or bystanders were injured, although both suspects were wounded.
Bond for Mitchell was set at $250,000 in each of three counts of attempted murder, according to a court document. He is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail.
Vail, 21, is being held at Metro Jail on numerous counts of possession of a forged instrument and other charges.
Police say Vail had $1,400 in counterfeit bills on him at the time of his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.