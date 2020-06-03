LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)- The case against Ibraheem Yazeed will head to a grand jury. Yazeed is accused of kidnapping and capital murder in the death of college student Aniah Blanchard.
Blanchard was a 19-year-old Southern Union Community College student from Homewood. Her disappearance captured the entire state of Alabama and beyond.
She was last seen alive at a gas station. Surveillance video showed her grabbing some chips the night of October 23rd.
Court documents revealed a witness saw Yazeed forcing Blanchard into her own car. Days later, her vehicle was found in Montgomery with a lot of blood inside. Yazeed was then captured near Pensacola, Florida and charged with kidnapping and later shooting Blanchard inside her car.
Auburn Police detective, Josh Mixon taking the stand Wednesday, mixing it up with Yazeed's attorney, William Whatley Jr.
Whatley said, "My question was the evidence of what happened in Lee County...you don't have any evidence that it happened in Lee County?
Officer Mixon replied, "No."
Whatley said, "You can't establish the gun was fired in the jurisdiction of this court, in Lee County?"
Officer Mixon responded, "Well we also can't establish that Aniah left willingly with him to go to Montgomery in the middle of the night with someone she just met, either."
"I'm sorry, I was under the assumption the state had the burden of proof in this hearing, your honor," said Whatley.
Mixon also testified that before Blanchard's phone lost power, a series of text messages were sent from her phone to her roommate. Mixon could not say if Yazeed or Blanchard sent those texts.
The testimony lasted about an hour and a half.
Yazeed will remain in the Lee County Jail without bond.
