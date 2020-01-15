A bill proposed by Senator Cam Ward of Alabaster could revoke bond for a list of the state's most violent offenses.
The proposed bill comes after the kidnapping and murder of 19-year-old college student Aniah Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing October; her remains were recovered over a month later.
Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested for the crime. Yazeed was out on bond for attempted murder and kidnapping when prosecutors say he kidnapped Blanchard.
As the father of a 17-year-old, Ward told WBRC in Birmingham that he has been touched by Blanchard’s disappearance.
“This a big issue for me and I’m going to continue to work on it as long as I can. I can tell you, what this family went through, no other family should have to go through that,” Ward said.
Ward told another media outlet that, "it’s kind of us is a wakeup call that in certain cases, some people just shouldn’t be out on the streets; they’re a threat to society.”
The bill would not allow bond for these specific offenses: murder, rape in the first degree, first degree sodomy, sexual abuse, sexual torture, human trafficking or kidnapping.
Ward said he plans to introduce legislation similar to Arizona’s, which restricts bond for those accused of violent crimes in the past.
“At the end of the day, several states have legislation; laws in place that say bail can be denied, bond can be denied for someone previously arrested for a class A felony,” Ward said.
