Supporters of annexing three areas in west Mobile say they are already working to bring the issue up before the Mobile City Council again.
This even though the council voted against the proposal late last year.
In November, four council members voted in favor of allowing people in three specific areas of west Mobile to vote on being annexed into the city.
But three members voted against it, and five votes were needed.
Since then, one of the council members who voted for the proposal, Joel Daves, has proposed cutting police and fire protection services in the three mile Police Jurisdiction, which includes the areas that were to be annexed.
Now, members of the West Mobile Annexation Committee say they want to work with Levon Manzie, C.J. Small, and Fred Richardson, the three council members who voted against it, to see what it would take to get their support for a future vote on an annexation election.
Committee Member Del Sawyer said, "I have currently reached out to city council members that have opposed the last annexation asking them what would it take for us to bring to the table, on the city's behalf, to make annexation work. Let's solve the issues that you have on the table. They mentioned housing, that's a viable, that's a viable issue."
Sawyer says he hopes a proposal could be ready within the next sixty days.
