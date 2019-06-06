NEW ORLEANS (WALA) – The National World War II Museum in New Orleans is commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday with events throughout the day at the museum.
June 6 in 1944 was the day Allied Forces launched the invasion of Normandy, France, with more than 150,000 troops. There were approximately 20,000 casualties on both sides.
That day is known in history as D-Day.
Hundreds of WWII veterans are expected to make the trip to New Orleans to be on hand for the day’s events.
“D-Day is always significant to remember as one of the key moments on the road to victory in World War II, and a day that marked the beginning of the end for Hitler’s Germany,” said Robert Citino, executive director of the Institute for the Study of War and Democracy at The National WWII Museum. “But the 75th anniversary of D-Day is even more important. As the generation that fought the war passes away, this June 6 may be the last major anniversary of the Normandy Landing in which we can honor surviving D-Day veterans as we pay tribute to all who served, fought and died to protect our freedom.”
FOX10 News is committed to covering the day’s events at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Reporter Tyler Fingert will be onsite throughout the day. Catch his live reports starting on FOX10 News at 4 p.m. Throughout the day check out, the FOX10 News Facebook page and FOX10tv.com for live updates from some of the commemorative events.
