Get ready for some holiday cheer! Walk by Faith Christian Ministries in Mobile hosted their annual Make-A-Child-Smile Bike Giveaway during the week of Christmas. Hundreds of folks lined to streets to receive toys, bikes, groceries and a hot meal.
Bishop Grant with Walk by Faith Christian Ministries says this is his sixth year hosting the event and plans on growing the program with local partners. For a lot of folks, Christmas cheer was spread- just in time for the holiday.
