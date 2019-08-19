Home of Grace for Women works tirelessly to provide women in the Gulf Coast a place for recovery, love, and peace. The organization is a drug and alcohol recovery program for females 18 years and older. They are gearing up for their 2019 Annual Fundraiser.
Home of Grace will be hosting the event on August 22, 2019. Dinner will be served. This fundraiser helps raise the public's awareness of its critical ministry and raise funds to support the ministry. Christian singer Michael English is the special guest this year. English will share his story of recovery. Initially, English was a member of his family's singing group, and later a member of The Gaither Vocal Band. During his solo career, he recorded eight studio albums. English's highest-charting solo single was "Your Love Amazes Me", which reached No. 10 on the Adult Contemporary chart in 1996.
If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, call (251) 456- 7807 or visit the Home of Grace website: www.homeofgraceforwomen
EVENT DETAILS:
When: August 22, 2019
Where: Redemption Church in Saraland
Time: 6pm – 8:30pm
Tickets: $50 per person, $400 per table of 8
