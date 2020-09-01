The number of new COVID-19 cases in Mobile remain in the 50's.
The Mobile County Health Department reports 58 new COVID cases in the report out Tuesday, up five from Monday.
Two additional deaths were reported.
15 additional people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 119.
Also, the Mobile County Health Department released some COVID numbers this week it received from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "We've gotten just some preliminary raw data from the state health department on the number of schools that are reporting cases of COVID in the state report card, and, for the five days from August 25th through 28th. For Mobile County, there were 53 reports of COVID in K through 12 schools and four in colleges or universities."
And Florida's governor has ordered the state to cut ties with Quest Diagnostics after his office was informed nearly 75,000 tests, some dating as far back as April, were entered into the state's monitoring system.
The Mobile County Health Department says it has not used Quest.
