There have been some discussions in Washington about another round of stimulus checks.
Democrats passed a bill last week that calls for a second set of $1200 payments for Americans and other programs.
Senator Doug Jones from Alabama, a Democrat, said, "It would help businesses. It would help cities and county governments. It would help health care and, so, there's a lot of great provisions in there that I think we need to take a serious look at to incorporate in the next package."
Jones says the bill is a starting point and he's hoping there will be a proposal with bipartisan support.
Congress is not expected to get back into session until next month.
On the Republican side, there have been reports, as in Forbes Magazine, that some Republican legislators are expressing support for including infrastructure spending in another relief bill.
