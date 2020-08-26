A big jump in reported COVID cases in Mobile County reported Wednesday is raising some questions, even from the Mobile County Health Department.
The Mobile County Health Department reports 188 cases, up from 35 in Tuesday's report.
The department even mentioned on Twitter that it's reviewing the numbers to find the cause of the increase,
The number of deaths is up two, but the number of hospitalizations is down by ten.
Meantime, new tests are coming on line for COVID-19.
Many of the ones that have been used are PCR, or nasal swab, tests.
But, now, saliva tests have been developed.
Scientific journals say the Food and Drug Administration granted a test called SalivaDirect emergency use authorization earlier this month.
These are the tests officials say are being used by players with the National Basketball Association.
Mobile County Health Department officials say there are advantages to this test.
Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Chavers said, "It is a quicker test than the standard PCR test because it removes a component of the testing. What's interesting there is that component is also the component that slowed down and delayed some of the reporting in terms of the results from standard PCR, so it is a faster test, but it's not a point of care test."
Point of care tests mean tests done at a doctor's office.
