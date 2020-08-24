The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (38) 14-1 1,520 2
2. Ohio St. (21) 13-1 1,504 3
3. Alabama (2) 11-2 1,422 8
4. Georgia 12-2 1,270 4
5. Oklahoma 12-2 1,269 7
6. LSU (1) 15-0 1,186 1
7. Penn St. 11-2 1,147 9
8. Florida 11-2 1,125 6
9. Oregon 12-2 1,119 5
10. Notre Dame 11-2 995 12
11. Auburn 9-4 852 14
12. Wisconsin 10-4 840 11
13. Texas A&M 8-5 764 -
14. Texas 8-5 703 25
15. Oklahoma St. 8-5 672 -
16. Michigan 9-4 611 18
17. Southern Cal 8-5 534 -
18. North Carolina 7-6 496 -
19. Minnesota 11-2 451 10
20. Cincinnati 11-3 234 21
21. UCF 10-3 229 24
22. Utah 11-3 211 16
23. Iowa St. 7-6 199 -
24. Iowa 10-3 134 15
25. Tennessee 8-5 133 -
Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise St. 68, Arizona St. 66, Miami 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian St. 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida St. 6, SMU 3, Mississippi St. 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.
