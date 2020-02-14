Mardi Gras kicks off in Baldwin County Friday night, February 14, 2020 on the eastern shore. Apollo’s Mystic Ladies (AML) will hit the streets in Daphne at 6:45. The parade will start at the Daphne Civic Center and roll up main street.
This year marks a milestone for the mystic organization as it celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2020 and on Valentine’s Day to boot.
What started as a small group of women 20 years ago has turned into an organization more than 200 strong. The idea for Apollo’s Mystic ladies was born over cocktails inside Manci’s Antique Club and the ladies still honor that tradition by starting their day celebrating at the iconic watering hole. For the four founding members still in the organization, the growth has been a dream come true.
“I only hope now…I know we all do and everybody in here hopes that a hundred years from now, after we’re all gone that the AML, Apollo’s Mystic Ladies continues to ride through the streets of Daphne,” Kathy said on behalf of the group.
As night falls, the party will move to the Daphne Civic Center where the ladies will board their floats. The beautiful creations made their way over from Mobile Frida morning, on loan from the Conde Cavaliers. This year’s theme is a fitting one.
“We decided to go with Roaring Twenties, so several of our members on our floats are wearing flapper dresses and doing that theme,” said AML Emblem for 2020, Julie.
This year’s Queen, Lisa is a charter member of AML and said she couldn’t be more thrilled to represent her ladies on this special day.
“It’s the best of the best and it’s the perfect year to be queen, honestly,” Lisa said. “The stars have just aligned perfectly, so I’m just super, super excited and I cannot wait.”
The parade start time is 6:45. It begins and ends at the Daphne Civic Center.
(0) comments
