Florida State Attorney Bill Eddins announced today that the First District Court of Appeal affirmed the conviction of Mary Barbara Craig Rice.
Rice was sentenced to life in prison on Sept. 28, 2018 for first-degree murder and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
In 2017, Rice and William "Billy" Boyette went on an eight-day, multi-state crime spree that caused the death of four women. Rice and Boyette fled to a hotel in West Point, Georgia, where Rice eventually surrendered. Boyette was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
On Jan. 31, 2017, Boyette killed Jacqueline Moore and Alicia Greer at the Emerald Sands Inn. While investigating these murders, the police discovered a connection between Rice and Boyette.
Two days after the Emerald Sands murders, Rice was seen at a WalMart store in Crestview, Fla., buying ammunition and camping gear. Boyette was waiting in a car outside for her, according to prosecutors.
Three days after the Emerald Sands murders, both Rice and Boyette drove to Lillian, Ala., where a third woman, Peggy Broz, was shot and killed for her car.
Two days after the Alabama murder, Boyette and Rice were spotted in Pensacola, Fla., where a fourth women, Kayla Crocker, was murdered and her car stolen.
The state attorney's office said the investigation determined that although Rice did not actually shoot anyone, she did participate in the robberies and was a principal to the homicide committed in furtherance of the robberies.
