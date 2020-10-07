The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday overturned the death sentence against Heather Keaton for the 2010 murders of her step-children, a court document shows.
Keaton and her common-law husband, John DeBlase, were convicted of the 2010 murders of DeBlase's two young children. Keaton and DeBlase were convicted also of torturing 4-year-old Natalie and 3-year-old Chase.
The appeals court ruled that Keaton's constitutional rights were violated because she was not allowed to make a statement on her own behalf at sentencing.
In reversing the sentences in the capital murder and reckless manslaughter convictions against Keaton, the court instructed the Mobile Circuit Court to hold re-sentencing hearings within 49 days.
Keaton should then be allowed to make a statement on her own behalf before she is then sentenced to either death or life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the appeals court ruled.
John DeBlase also was sentenced to death following his conviction for the children's killings. His sentence has been upheld by the Alabama Supreme Court.
