New privacy tools and changes to Apple's iTunes software are among the highlights at Apple's annual developers conference.
The event Monday is Apple's chance to preview features expected this fall. They include a new "dark mode" for its new iOS 13 iPhone software. An updated Maps app has a new "Look Around" feature similar to Google's "Street View."
Apple is improving portrait lighting for its camera software and will use artificial intelligence to improve photo management. It also updated its Health app for the Apple Watch to monitor safe hearing levels, track more activity trends and track women's menstrual cycles.
The company also unveiled a new Mac Pro computer starting at about $6,000.
On privacy, Apple is offering iPhone users a way to bypass Facebook's and Google's sign-in services when using new apps. Apple is introducing a competing sign-in service -- and promises to be more respectful of privacy. Among other things, Apple will mask your real e-mail address when you sign in and give apps a random string instead.
And Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for Macs into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV. It's similar to how iTunes already works on iPhones and iPads.
Other news from the conference included:
- The Find My iPhone and Find My Friends apps will now track and locate any Apple device, even if it is offline
- Apple says it traveled 4 million miles by car and airplane in order to improve the detail on its maps app
- Apple Watch offers more faces, the ability to stream audio on your watch and download apps directly, activity trends tracker, and cycle tracking for women
- AirPods - Siri will now read your messages to you as they arrive (even from 3rd party apps), and you can reply with your voice instantly. Also, you can now share a song with someone just by tapping your phones together while wearing AirPods
- Improvements to Apple's Memojis - a form of 3D avatar - were demonstrated in a video made by beauty vloggers Desi Perkins and Patrick Starrr. They now include more accessories such as piercings and make-up
- MacOS Catalina is here, and while it says goodbye to iTunes, it says hello to 4K HDR playback on Mac, the option to use your iPad as a second display, app control with your voice, and podcast indexing so you can search for what specific things people said in an episode
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.