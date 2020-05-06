Applications are now available for businesses that would like to apply for grants under the Ignite Mobile plan.
The plan will distribute grants to businesses closed by the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but are unable to recieve federal stimulus money or state unemployment benefits.
Click here for information and an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.