There are around 6,000 children in foster care in Alabama.
This week, a foster parent information session is coming up in Mobile.
“Alabama Mentor” is a statewide organization that offers therapeutic foster care and in-home support services for children in need.
Steffany Brown, a recruiter for the organization joined Lenise Ligon on Fox 10 News at 4 to discuss what Alabama MENTOR and Therapeutic Foster Care is, and how to get involved.
Foster Parent Info Session
Thursday, Feb. 20
6:00 - 7:30pm
Mobile County DHR
3103 Airport Blvd
Room 601A
About Alabama MENTOR:
• Alabama MENTOR is a statewide organization offering Therapeutic Foster Care and In-Home Support services for children in need, including children who have experienced trauma such as abuse or neglect.
• Founded in 2005, Alabama MENTOR is a leading home and community-based services provider. We specialize in providing Therapeutic Foster Care and other services for youth of all ages with emotional, behavioral and other complex challenges as well as their families. Through a range of personalized supports, we help the children and adolescents we serve grow, heal, and thrive in the communities they call home.
• We focus on providing personalized service tailored to each family’s needs.
About Therapeutic Foster Care:
• Our Therapeutic Foster Care program provides children with a loving, stable home where they can work through the emotional challenges they have and eventually transition back to their biological families, if appropriate.
• Our foster parents are caring adults, who we call Mentors because they are more than care providers. They are friends, teachers and family to the children they care for.
• Children become part of the foster parent’s family while in the home.
• Foster parents receive a stipend to cover costs associated with caring for a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.