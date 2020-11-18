MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools announced on Wednesday they in an effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, classes will pivot to virtual learning in January.
"The Archdiocese of Mobile Catholic Schools to pivot to virtual learning from Jan. 4-8 and return to in-person instruction Jan. 11."
