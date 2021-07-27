In a letter to parents Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021 the Archdiocese of Mobile outlined its back-to-school policy related to COVID-19. This was just hours before the CDC recommended all school-age children and teachers wear facemasks at the start of the school year.

With the start of the school year just three weeks away, there was excitement in the air as students and parents at St. Michael Catholic High School picked up class schedules. After coming off such a different and difficult school year, students like incoming senior, Landon Purvis are hoping thing will get back to normal.

“I’m incredibly optimistic,” Purvis said with a smile. “Vaccination rates are rising. People are beginning to not need the masks anymore, so I’m incredibly optimistic. I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

It’s a sentiment the Archdiocese of Mobile seems to share. In his letter, Archbishop Thomas Rodi outlined steps that will be put in place this school year for grades 7 through 12.

Fully vaccinated students won’t have to wear facemasks or physically distance from others. He’s recommending those who are not fully vaccinated wear facemasks while inside and social distance when able. Facemasks are only recommended, not required for this group and the school will not require proof of vaccination, monitor the wearing of facemasks, or conduct contact tracing on students.

School administrators are putting their faith in parents to make the decisions they think best for their children.

“Trying to balance the legitimate and very concerning public health crisis with the liberty and then the authority of the parents has been a real challenge for all our schools, I think and certainly for the Archdiocese, but I think at least in the 7th through 12 level, which is really all they’ve published so far, they’ve gotten it right. Ultimately, the decision belongs to the parents,” said St. Michael Catholic High School principal, Faustin Weber.

Archbishop Rodi also thanked parents for putting their trust in the Catholic school system to keep their children safe. Erin Armstrong stopped by with her son to pick up his schedule and said she’s confident moving forward.

“We’re still learning so much about it and with the different strains that are coming out, it may change again but for now, I’m comfortable with him at school,” said Armstrong.

Catholic school students report for the first day on August 18, 2021. Protocols for students in grades K-through-6 won’t be released until early August. The Archdiocese said it decided on this plan after meeting with its principals and looking at CDC recommendations. Administrators said schools are prepared and able to make changes if the need arises.