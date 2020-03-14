MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Archdiocese of Mobile has released a statement concerning the closing of Catholic schools.
The Statement reads as follows:
"Governor Ivey has issued a statement closing all Alabama public schools from Thursday, March 19 through Friday, April 3. In cooperation with this statement and out of concern for the welfare of our students, all Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile will close midday Wednesday, March 18 and will remain closed through Friday, April 3. A determination regarding the reopening of schools after that date will depend upon future developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.