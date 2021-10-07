PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WALA)- The rain not slowing down work at the Gulf Islands National Seashore

The Southeast Archeological Center started a survey on the far end of the Perdido Key area of the park.

Archeologists used a magnetometer to identify areas of interest along the beach. Red flags lined the beach marking areas that the team will dig up later to see if any cultural resources are buried in the sand.

The search zone is along the same stretch of the park where personnel found several Civil War-era cannonballs were found last month. These two are part of the nearly 200 cannonballs that needed to be disposed of after Hurricane Ida uncovered them.

There are still some unanswered questions about last month’s discovery but today is the first step towards finding some answers.

“From that and just other cultural resource type management, we’ll try to determine whose cannonballs they are, why they’re there, what they may be affiliated with," said Superintendent Echols.

The archeological team expects to have a report about today’s work finished shortly. A summary report about any cultural resources that are found should be finished by early next year.