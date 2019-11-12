Tuesday, November 12, 2019 was not your stereotypical beach day in Gulf Shores. Winter’s chill removed any doubt that the seasons have changed. There was little escape from the powerful and cold north winds along the open beach. The cold blast from Siberia which blew in overnight has the whole country in its grasp and it’s sent folks along the coast, indoors.
That made room for others to enjoy a day at the beach. The fishing was great just offshore…if you were a pelican and it was a perfect day to catch some rays…if you were a seagull. The temperatures never made it out of the 40s and some wind gusts approached 40 miles per hour.
The few people that did come to the beach took a few pictures but didn’t linger. Steve Hawkins drove in from Kentucky earlier in the week. He had a few nice days and was keeping things in perspective.
“Of course, it was a lot warmer when we came down, but in Kentucky it’s a lot worse,” Hawkins said. “They’re getting snow and ice right now so they’re envious of us.”
At Gulf Place Public Beach in Gulf Shores, a lone silhouette caught my eye. Jess Merrill lives in Baldwin County but is from Michigan. Tuesday’s conditions were cold even for him.
“It’s freezing,” Merrill exclaimed! I shoot stock photography and make my living as a photographer and adverse weather is a good time to get good pictures.”
The November chill was a good reminder to many as to why we choose to live in the south. As the sun set, Baldwin County residents prepared for an overnight freeze warning that goes through midday Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.