Mobile Police is looking for several people who were reported missing in the Mobile area who may not be missing anymore.
Detectives said these people are not in trouble but they just want to be able to cross them off the "missing" list. Investigators said there are currently 60 people still missing in Mobile. Those cases date back to 1996.
"We have to physically verify their well being," said Detective Dorothea Long with MPD's Assaults and Missing Persons Unit.
Investigators said they have reason to believe nearly half the people on that list aren't actually missing anymore. They were just never reported as "found."
"I found several people that have through various means, either renewed their drivers licenses been arrested or otherwise probably are not actually missing but have been reported as missing and never actually cleared it up," Long explained.
Long said people go missing more than we know. However, they're not always actually "missing."
"A lot of time whenever a report is made, its because the person either just needed some extra time to themselves or went out of town without notifying anybody or some other incident where they specifically separated themselves, there wasn't any foul play," she said.
MPD released this list which included names of some of those who they believe are not missing anymore:
"Emma Leveritt was reported missing on Nov. 21, 2013. Since then, records show she renewed her driver’s license on Nov. 27, 2018. Tobias Marquis Fikes was reported missing in July 2017. Fikes was issued a ticket on Oct. 24, 2018. And, Jaylen Longmire was reported missing Feb. 20, 2018. A social media post shows that Longmire graduated from high school this past May.
Here is the list with the date of birth of each person along with the year they were reported missing.
Emma Leveritt (4-7-98), Joshua Jammond Grayson (11-20-95), Tynikkia Tyshelle Tanner (10-24-96), Kali Nicole Sherman (10-16-97), and Quinsheryl Louise Mosley (6-10-81) were reported missing in 2013.
Ashley Delana Taylor (3-20-96) was reported missing in 2014. Diane S. Sullivan (7-31-59) was reported missing in 2015.
In 2017, Rashad Keith Walker (9-27-02), Tobias Marquis Fikes (2-24-86) and Cory Denon Quinnie (11-21-99) were reported missing.
Thomas Claude Adams (11-7-62), Analicia Marie Sharp –Bowman (2-4-00), Breana Dortch (10-27-03), and Jaylen Longmire (6-30-01) were reported missing in 2018."
Detectives want to make it clear that these people are not in trouble. They simply want them to come to MPD Headquarters or go to any other local police agency in the country to report that they are not missing. This must be done in person.
