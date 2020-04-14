Alabama Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth's task force on re-opening businesses is looking for recommendations.
You can take this survey:
https://s.surveyplanet.com/6whvj5fG3A
From Gateway Initiative
Senator Chris Elliott represents our region on a task force to make recommendations to the Governor on business policies and procedures that need to be in place to re-open Alabama businesses. This poll deals directly with restaurants and food service.
The senator has asked for us to solicit your input on policies and procedures you consider necessary to have in place for the safety of your employees and customers as we navigate this new normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.