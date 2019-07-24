The Mobile police department has confirmed the arrest of an armed and dangerous homicide suspect earlier today in Atlanta.
Authorities say Demetrius "Dirk" Anderson was arrested by US Marshals Wednesday, July 24.
Anderson was wanted in connection to the April 5 shooting death of 42-year-old Tito Smith inside the Phat Tuesday Sports Bar located at 1608 St. Stephens Road.
