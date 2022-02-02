OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is seeking a "person of interest" in the killing of two people found inside a home near Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies were called to the house at 2908 Bentwood Lane in the Willow Bend neighborhood Tuesday to do a welfare check on a female resident. After being unable to make contact with anyone inside, deputies entered and found two people deceased.

Officials identified the victims as 52-year-old Annastacia Merrell and 51-year-old Patrick Tymoch.

Investigators are searching for a person of interest, 47-year-old Chad Ankenbrand, to question in the case.

They say Ankenbrand is considered armed and dangerous. If spotted do not attempt to make contact.

He's believed to be driving a black Ford Mustang convertible with Florida tag 36BAWX. The car is missing its back window and passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850-651-7400 or their nearest local law enforcement agency. Tips can be submitted anonymously at Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile application.