Mobile police has arrested robbery suspect David Edwards.
Edwards, who was considered armed and dangerous, was wanted for robbery 1st following a July 11 robbery at the A-Z Package store located at 3214 Dauphin Street.
At the time of the robbery, the victim stated two unknown males entered the location armed with guns. The subjects demanded money and did take money and other items from the location. The subject then fled the location on foot.
Through the course of the investigation, Edwards was developed as one of the suspects involved. Investigators were able to secure an arrest warrant for Edwards for robbery 1st degree.
