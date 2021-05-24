The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a 41-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened last week, and the agency warns that he is to be considered "armed and dangerous."
The man is Tyi DeJesus Nettles Jr.
The ECSO says Nettles is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Thursday in the 200 block of Weis Lane.
Nettles has active warrants for the following charges:
- Two Counts of Aggravated Assault
- Aggravated Battery
- Weapon Offense with a Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
If you have any information that could help authorities, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
