On Wednesday July 3, 2019 at approximately 9:41 pm, D’Iberville police responded to a Subway Restaurant located in the 3800 block of Promenade Parkway for a reported armed robbery.
Officials say upon arrival, officers learned a single suspect entered the restaurant and held the cashier at gunpoint while demanding money. They say the suspect was described as a white male, wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, light colored shorts, a dark hat and fake beard. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect was last seen fleeing the business on foot.
Officers canvased the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation remains ongoing and the D’Iberville Police Department asks that anyone with information about this crime to please contact the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
