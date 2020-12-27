This booking photo provided by Winnebago County Sheriff's Office shows Duke Webb. Authorities say Webb, a U.S. serviceman from Florida has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Sunday that Webb has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, Ill. (Winnebago County Sheriff's Office via AP)