A Pensacola Beach hotel maintenance worker on Sunday night discovered a man who turned out to be an Oklahoma police officer sitting atop another man, who it was soon discovered was Police Chief Lucky Miller, 44, of Mannford, Okla. -- the officer's boss.
That's according to an Escambia County, Fla., arrest report.
When emergency responders arrived on the scene -- a hotel room at the Hilton Inn -- they found that Miller was dead.
The Mannford officer who had been sitting atop Miller was Michael Patrick Nealey, 49, who would soon be charged with second-degree murder in Miller's death, according to the arrest report.
Miller and Nealy were in town together for a conference.
According to the arrest report, when Escambia County deputies arrived on scene, first responders were giving aid to Nealey, who was transported to a local hospital.
Miller was observed by the deputies lying on the hotel room floor, with no pulse. The arrest report states Nealey at the time was on the floor and mumbling.
Deputies interviewed the maintenance man who had initially gone to the room because of a noise complaint. The report states the worker entered the room after he had knocked several times and had heard only a grunting noise coming from the room.
The report states the maintenance worker told Nealey to get off Miller and eventually pulled him off the police chief.
Another witness, who was staying in an adjacent room, stated he had heard loud noises coming from the room occupied by Miller and Nealey, according to the report. The witness told deputies he had heard someone inside that room making "roaring noise" and then heard a male voice yelling, "Stop it, Mike," according to the arrest report.
Yet another hotel guest stated the disturbing noise coming from the room occupied by Miller and Nealey lasted such a long time that he had requested a room change.
The report states Miller's face had been beaten, with his right eye swollen shut.
There were no other apparent injuries to Miller, according to the arrest report.
Injuries to Nealey's nose and lip were caused when he had been pulled off Miller and as a result struck his face on the floor, according to the document.
A judge on Tuesday set bond at $500,000 for Miller.
