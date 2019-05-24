A Leroy man is in jail in Washington County on drug charges, but the Washington County Sheriff's Office says to expect more charges.
Quite an inventory of stolen items were recovered in the investigation that led to the arrest of Jason Larry Cunningham, 48, according to the WCSO.
Cunningham is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana 2nd degree.
The Sheriff's Office reports recovering 25 long guns along with pistols and other weapons, ammunition, power tools, weed eaters, blowers, pressure washer, coolers, boat motor, life jackets, generators, laptops, microwaves, prescription medication, illegal drugs, and countless other items.
“We have reason to believe this is going to be part of a big drug/theft ring,” says Sheriff Richard Stringer.
A news release states:
The Washington County Sheriff Office would like to thank the SBI Drug Task Force, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and Jackson Police Department for all of their hard work and dedication assisting with this investigation. We hope this arrest will resolve the recent theft activity on the East side of Washington County. If you have had anything go missing please make sure to file a report with the WCSO. If you have already filed a report, know that we are going to do our best to return all recovered property back to the owner as quickly as possible, and if your property was not a part of this we will not stop until your property is returned! Again, thank you for all the support and understanding while we have worked to make this recovery!
