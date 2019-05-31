Mobile police have made an arrest in a shooting incident which occurred Wednesday, May 29.
Police arrested 30-year-old Markie Blevins for the shooting. Blevins is being charged with assault 2nd and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
On the day of the shooting witnesses told FOX10 News the male victim ran across the street after being shot about three times. According investigators, he was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.
