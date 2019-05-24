Mobile police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, May 8.
Police arrested 39-year-old Travis Sentell Jones in the shooting death of 25-year-old Dejuan Roberson.
Jones has been charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
