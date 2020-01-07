Pensacola Police have arrested 19-year-old Trenton Newkirk of Pensacola, and charged him with affray and disorderly conduct in reference to the fight that took place last month inside Cordova Mall.
A warrant for the same charges in the incident has been issued for 18-year-old Keiondre Mathis of Pensacola.
Officials are asking for help from the public in locating him.
If you know where Mathis can be located, call the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1901, or Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP.
