UPDATE: An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Baldwin County.
Alabama State Troopers arrested 48 year old Drazen Alilovic of Theodore on a single count of manslaughter. Alilovic was driving south on AL 225 when the truck he was driving collided head on with another truck. The driver of the other truck has been identified as 56 year old William B. Shuman of Bay Minnette. Despite using a seat belt Shuman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Troopers have also identified one of the victims in a separate crash that occurred on Saturday. Officials with ALEA state that 56 year old Brent Alden King of Fairhope was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-65 when his vehicle collided head on with another vehicle. King and all three occupants of the other vehicle suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene
State Troopers are continuing to investigate both of the fatal accidents.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is currently investigating two separate crashes in Baldwin County.
Officials say the two crashes have claimed the lives of five individuals.
ALEA Lieutenant Joe Piggott said the first accident was a two-vehicle, head-on crash that happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the 21.4 mile marker on AL 225 near Cottage Hill Road approximately one mile north of I-65.
That crash had one fatality and one additional injury.
The second crash, was a two-vehicle crash involving a wrong way driver which occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the 37-mile mark on I-65 southbound. Four people were confirmed dead in that crash.
