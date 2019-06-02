ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- An arrest has been made in a fatal crash that happened in Robertsdale Saturday.
According to Robertsdale police, at 2:08 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched to the scene of an accident that happened on County Road 71 just south of Highway 90. When the officers arrived they discovered that one person had been killed. The victim was identified as Elmer Earl Cook II who is a resident of Robertsdale.
After a preliminary investigation, Robertsdale police believe Cook was struck while he was on his motorcycle on the shoulder of the southbound lane of County Road 71.
Police say Cook was struck by a Jeep that was driving in the northbound lane of County Road 71 and had drifted onto the shoulder of the southbound lane. Police identified the driver of that jeep as Noel Courtland Bergevin
Robertsdale police arrested Begervin on suspicion of driving under the influence. He has also been charged with manslaughter. R
Police are still investigating this accident.
