A 62-year-old man has been arrested in the weekend murder of another man in George County, Miss.
At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, the George County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person being shot at a residence in the 100 block of Brock Road, in the Central community of George Count.
Upon arrival at the residence, according to the Sheriff's Office, deputies found a male victim, James Gregory Adams, 47, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
ASAP ambulance service transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased, according to authorities.
Deputies found the suspect in the shooting, Michael Alex Brock, at a residence across the road from the scene and took him into custody without incident, GCSO said.
Brock was transported to the George Regional Hospital for evaluation and then booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility on one charge of first-degree murder, according to the Sheriff's Office.
After an initial appearance before George County Justice Court Judge Jessie Underwood, Brock was given a $500,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website at www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.