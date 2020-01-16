MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested 33-year-old Tamorris Mickles on Wednesday, January 15, in connection to the November murder of 40-year-old Ricardo Parker.
On Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at approximately 3:38 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Union Avenue in reference to the report of one shot.
Upon arrival, officers found Parker down suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was was pronounced deceased on scene.
