MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile police have made an arrest in a shooting Saturday evening.
According to police officials officers were dispatched to the Alabama Bar and Lounge at 11:54 p.m. to a report of people fighting and a call of one shot. When officers arrived on scene they discovered one person was shot. The victim was identified as 31 year-old Michael Beasley. Mr. Beasley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say that the officers also found the 21 year-old male suspect that was involved. The unidentified suspect was suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Mobile police are continuing to investigate this incident.
