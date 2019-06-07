MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An arrest was made in a shooting that happened in Mobile in which police recovered an officer's gun that had been stolen in 2011.
It was at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, when Mobile police officers responded to the 600 block of Cherokee Street after it was reported someone had been shot one shot.
Police said the male suspect was riding with a friend who was out looking for her ex-boyfriend to pick up her child from him. The driver located the ex-boyfriend and two got into a verbal altercation, police said, and the suspect, who was the passenger in the vehicle exited.
Police said the victim and the suspect then both exchanged gunfire and the victim was struck multiple times. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
The victim was transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
It was during a search of the area when officers located a gun which was later found to be a police officer's gun stolen out of Pelham, Ala., in 2011, police in Mobile said.
The MPD says it is unknown if the Pelham officer's gun was used during the Mobile incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
After further investigation, officers located and arrested the subject that was identified as being involved in this incident. Damontray Mack, 20, was arrested, police said on Friday.
Mobile County Metro Jail records show Mack was arrested on May 31 and released on bail Monday, June 3.
He was charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle and second-degree assault.
