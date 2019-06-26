An arrest has been made in the murder of 31-year-old Samuel Wilson III.
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Seth Christopher Bowick for the crime. He's charged with murder and three counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
Sergeant LaDerrick Dubose with MPD said investigators located Bowick at a home in Prichard the morning of Wednesday, June 26.
Wilson was shot around 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at his home on Spring Grove off of Dawes Road. Authorities say he was wounded after interrupting a vehicle burglary at his home.
Wilson was on his way to work when he found someone breaking into his car. That burglar then shot Wilson and fled the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
