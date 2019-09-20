Prichard police have made an arrest in the Sept. 9th shooting of 33-year-old Latoya N. Jones.
Authorities say Jones was shot in the head on Monday, Sept. 9, by her then boyfriend Terrance Martin.
According to officials, the shooting occurred after Jones informed the suspect that she wanted to part ways from their relationship.
Prichard police say after shooting the victim in the residence occupied by Jones and her 15-year-old child, Martin fled the scene and the city of Prichard, returning home to New Orleans.
Jones was transported to USA Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries on Sept. 16, 2019.
Officials say with the help of the Gulf Coast Technology Center, the New Orleans Police Department and the U.S. Marshalls Service, Martin was taken into custody without incident Thursday, September 19, in New Orleans where he awaits extridiction back to Mobile County Metro Jail to face the charge of murder.
