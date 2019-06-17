MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says Kayzell Jackson, 45, was arrested and charged with a robbery early this morning at an Airport Boulevard Waffle House. He is also charged with a Sunday robbery at a Circle K store, police said.
It was at about 5 a.m. today when police responded to the Waffle House restaurant at 3300 Airport Blvd. following the report of an armed robbery.
Police said a victim stated a man entered the location armed with a gun and demanded money. The robber took the money and fled the scene on foot, police said.
A short time later, officers spotted a man matching the description of the robber in the area. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended, police said.
Authorities said Jackson was arrested and charged with the Waffle House robbery and also an earlier robbery at a Circle K store.
It was about 24 hours earlier when the Circle K at 3251 Dauphin St. was robbed, the MPD says.
Following that robbery, a victim stated an unknown male entered the location armed with a gun and demanded cash. The subject -- believed by police to be Jackson -- took the money and fled the scene, police said.
