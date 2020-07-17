MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police say an arrest warrant is forthcoming for a mother after her 5-year-old child was left home alone.
Police say on Thursday, July 16, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Riverside Drive in reference to a 911 hang up.
They say upon arrival, police spoke with a 5-year-old juvenile who was left at home alone.
Officials say DHR responded to the scene and made contact with the child's mother. The grandmother responded to the scene and DHR released the juvenile to her as a safety plan.
A warrant for the mother’s arrest is forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.