DeMarcus Cousins

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Scott Threlkeld)

 Scott Threlkeld

The Mobile Police Department has confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins.

Charlette Solis, spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department told FOX10 News, the warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 28.

Recently the mother of Cousins' 7-year-old son filed a police report alleging that the NBA star threatened to, "put a bullet in your (expletive) head."

According to the city of Mobile's Municipal Court website, a warrant for domestic violence 3rd/harassing communications was issued against Cousins. However, no date was filed.

A search of the Mobile County Metro Jail log, indicates Cousins has not been booked into the jail at this time. 

This is a developing story.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.