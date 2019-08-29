The Mobile Police Department has confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins.
Charlette Solis, spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department told FOX10 News, the warrant was issued on Wednesday, August 28.
Recently the mother of Cousins' 7-year-old son filed a police report alleging that the NBA star threatened to, "put a bullet in your (expletive) head."
According to the city of Mobile's Municipal Court website, a warrant for domestic violence 3rd/harassing communications was issued against Cousins. However, no date was filed.
A search of the Mobile County Metro Jail log, indicates Cousins has not been booked into the jail at this time.
This is a developing story.
