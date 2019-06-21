MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department reports two suspects have been arrested in the case of a badly burned body that was found Thursday in a West Mobile back yard.
The body was discovered in the 700 block of Bonneville Drive.
The MPD says that at about 11 a.m. Thursday officers responded to the location following the report a missing woman. While checking the location, the deceased victim was located on a burn pile in the back yard of a residence, police said.
The victim’s body was severely burned.
Police say the body of the victim, Tracy Griffin, 57, was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, where an autopsy will be performed.
Investigators say that, through the course of their investigation, Amber Kuta, 37, and Timothy Buford, 35, were developed as suspects in this case. Buford was currently booked in Metro Jail and Kuta was located after efforts made by the police department.
Kuta and Buford are both being charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, police say.
