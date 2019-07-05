DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Two people are charged with public intoxication after a boat slammed into a jetty at Dauphin Island Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The boat remained stuck on the jetty Friday, completely out of the water, as a crew prepared to remove the vessel.
The boat is a center console-style fiberglass fishing vessel.
ALEA reports both people were treated for minor injuries at the scene by the Dauphin Island Fire Department.
Friday morning, Allen Joseph with Joseph Builders and others worked to help get the boat off the jetty with wooden planks and elbow grease.
Joseph said, "Got some keel damage. We had to spray foam up into the front of the keel and up into the knuckle of it, and under the subfloor, but just a few bangs and bruises, but it can be fixed."
This boat is one of dozens that have been taking to the water on Dauphin Island this holiday weekend, especially recreational and commercial fishermen.
When asked if he had seen it this crowded before, Dewayne Patrick of Mobile said, "Oh, yeah. This is not as crowded as what it usually is. Come rodeo (the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo) next week, or two weekends from now, it's going to be crazy."
Roy Weaver of Saraland said, "It was very crowded today, but, like I said, not like I've seen it before. Probably yesterday may have been worse."
But the people we talked to say they want all boaters to be aware of safety.
Joseph said, "Try to take it slow coming around these rocks and all, especially on high tide, because these rocks are hard to see during high tide."
Patrick said, "Make sure your radio works and look out for your fellow boaters out there because, if they're in distress, you need to help them if not, because you could be in distress at one time and need help too."
Weaver said, "Don't go by with a big old wake and wash them out and don't go speeding by them real close. Give people their space out there."
Other advice from boaters we talked to: of course, wear the right type life jacket, have a first aid kit and up-to-date flares, and know your surroundings.
