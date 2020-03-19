Five individuals were arrested Tuesday for multiple vehicle burglaries and one theft of an automobile, according to Fairhope officials.
Authorities say during the early hours of Tuesday, March 17, 2020, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on Spring Run Drive.
They say an abandoned vehicle was located and discovered to have been recently stolen from Idlewild Drive. Evidence on the scene then led officers to five suspects who were arrested.
Charged is a 19-year-old male, two 14-year-olds, one 13-year-old and a 12-year-old.
Each are facing Theft of Property 1st and Burglary of a Vehicle charges.
If you live in the Idlewild or an adjoining neighborhood, please check for any missing items from your vehicles as the arrestees confessed to more vehicle burglaries than we have reports for. Investigators have located many items that are believed to have been stolen that evening and wish to return them to their rightful owners.
